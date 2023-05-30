IPL 2023: Stephen Fleming lauds Ravindra Jadeja after match-winning knock, says 'today he repaid that faith'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has praised the efforts of Ravindra Jadeja after he helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the hours of Monday, May 30 morning. Jadeja, who has been in and out of both team India and CSK has endured a tough 18-month period, where he also relinquished his captaincy of the franchise. Coach Fleming though was full of praise for him insisted that the faith was repaid. 𝙒𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙙𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙏𝙞𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝙑𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙈𝙎 𝘿𝙝𝙤𝙣𝙞 💛



Full Interview 🎥🔽 #CSKvGT https://t.co/kDgECPSeso pic.twitter.com/yp09HKKCSn — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 30, 2023 × Fleming's praise for Jadeja "They say there's no fairytales in sport but that was a pretty good one today," Fleming recalled on Jadeja's topsy-turvy journey with CSK since IPL 2022.

"It's probably been a difficult 18 months where the captaincy was difficult. The injury was difficult. It took a bit of time for him to get out of the game and come reinvigorated in the Test game and then reintegrate into CSK.

"He plays a great role with the ball. But we've got so much firepower, that sometimes we use him lower down the order. But something had to give. And MS has been really supportive and proactive of getting him up there and today he repaid that faith," Fleming added.

With 13 runs required of the final over Jadeja and Co were steering at defeat before he pulled off stunners on the final two balls. CSK needed 10 runs to win the last two balls where Jadeja scored a six and a four to add another trophy in his illustrious cabinet.

"The six, in particular, off a ball that was very close to perfect, was defining," Fleming said.

"And then a good left-hander hitting through fine leg was a great way to finish it. I couldn't be more happy for him. Yeah, there has been some frustration at times, but he is a gun player. He's a No.1 ranked player and today he delivered,” the former New Zealand skipper said.

CSK equal record tally The win at the Narendra Modi Stadium for CSK saw them equal Mumbai Indians' tally of most IPL titles with five. They remain the only team to win the IPL in three different decades having won the titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and now in 2023. MS Dhoni is also the joint most successful skipper in the history of the competition alongside Rohit Sharma with five titles while Ambati Rayudu also has six titles to equal the latter's record.

