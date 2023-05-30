Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of the team MS Dhoni: Jadeja after CSK's 5th IPL title

The IPL 2023 final got pushed to the reserve day, on Monday evening (May 29), after persistent rain on Sunday (May 28). Opting to bowl first, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opted to bowl first and the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) rode on Wriddhiman Saha's 39-ball 54 and Sai Sudharsan's 47-ball 96 to post a mammoth 214/4 in 20 overs. CSK's chase started with a lengthy rain break which led to a revised target, 171 off 15 overs. The Yellow Army rode on quickfire knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja's last-over heroics to win their fifth IPL title.

With 13 needed off the last six deliveries, GT's Mohit Sharma -- their best bowler who ended with 3 for 36 -- made the equation tougher for Chennai. On the last two deliveries, CSK needed ten for a win when Jadeja showed his worth, hitting a six and a four to take his side to a memorable fifth IPL title -- joint-most along with Mumbai Indians (MI). After CSK's emphatic five-wicket win, Jadeja said he 'wants to dedicate this victory to MS Dhoni'.

'Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team - MS Dhoni'

At the post-match presentation, Jadeja said, "Feeling amazing winning fifth title in front of my home crowd. They've come in big numbers to support CSK. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night. Want to say big congratulations to CSK fans. Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team - MS Dhoni."

Also Read: IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni's CSK beat defenders GT on last ball of rain-marred contest to win fifth title