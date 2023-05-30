Artificial Intelligence powers Nvidia to $1 trillion market cap

Nvidia is now one of the five trillion dollar companies in the world. The Santa Clara, California-headquartered chipmaker became the first in the sector to achieve a $1 trillion market capitalisation on Tuesday.

The trillion dollar market cap in recent days has been powered my enormous growth potential powered from artificial intelligence.

Nvidia joins Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in the elusive trillion dollar club.

Only nine companies globally have ever achieved this level.

This is a breaking story. More to follow soon.

