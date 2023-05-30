‘Unruly passenger’ assaults crew member on board Air India flight, handed over to authorities

Air India handed over an “unruly passenger” to security officials on May 29 after he verbally abused and harassed a crew member on board the AI882 flight from Goa to Delhi. A spokesperson for the company said that the male passenger also went on to physically assault a crew member, who continued with his aggressive behaviour even upon landing at the Delhi airport. The company has also reported the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, India’s top aviation regulatory body. Statement released by Air India “The said passenger verbally abused the crew members and then went on to physically assault one of them on board. On landing at Delhi airport, the passenger continued with the unprovoked, aggressive behaviour and was handed over to the security personnel. We have also reported the incident to the regulator," the spokesperson said.

The statement added that the safety of the crew members and passengers is the utmost priority of Air India. "Safety of our crew and passengers is of utmost importance to us and we strongly condemn this unruly behaviour of the passenger. We will offer all support to the affected crew members," the spokesperson said.

Watch: Air India amends existing in-flight liquor policy after Pee-gate scandal × A similar incident also emerged last month when an individual allegedly caused harm to two female crew members on board an Air India flight from Delhi to London. The passenger is now facing a two-year flying ban imposed by Air India. DGCA’s regulations for unruly passengers Under the DGCA's guidelines, an unruly air passenger can face a flying ban of varying durations, depending on the severity of their actions. These guidelines categorize unruly behaviour into three distinct levels, each representing a different degree of misconduct.

Level 1 behaviour includes actions such as physical gestures, verbal harassment, and unruly inebriation, which can cause discomfort or disturbance to fellow passengers and airline staff. While these actions are undesirable and unacceptable, they are considered less severe than those falling under higher levels of misconduct.

Level 2 behaviour involves physically abusive acts like pushing, kicking, or engaging in sexual harassment. These actions pose a direct threat to the safety and well-being of both the cabin crew and other passengers. The severity of the physical harm caused differentiates Level 2 behaviour from the less aggressive Level 1 actions.