India: Scorpio bites woman on board Air India flight

A scorpio had bitten a woman passenger on board an Air India flight last month. The rare incident took place when the flight was on its way from Nagpur to Mumbai.

After the flight landed at the airport, a doctor attended to the passenger who was then treated at a hospital and later discharged, said the airline in a statement on Saturday (May 6).

The incident that happened on April 23 was confirmed by Air India, as the airline further informed the female passenger was administered the needed treatment and that she is now out of danger.

Earlier also, there have been instances of rats and live birds found on board but this was a rare case where a scorpion has stung a passenger.

"There was an extremely rare and unfortunate incident involving a scorpion stinging a passenger on board our flight AI 630 on April 23, 2023," stated an Air India spokesperson while speaking to news agency ANI.

As soon as the plane landed, the female passenger was rushed to the hospital and immediately provided the required medical treatment, informed Air India.

"On landing the said passenger was attended by the doctor at the airport and subsequently was treated at the hospital and discharged. Our officials accompanied the passenger to the hospital and offered all support to the passenger till discharge," said an Air India spokesperson.

After the engineering team of Air India was informed about the incident, it carried out a thorough inspection of the aeroplane and caught hold of the scorpio after which it carried out a due fumigation process.

"Our team followed the protocol and conducted a complete inspection of the aircraft and found the scorpion after which due fumigation process was carried out. We sincerely regret the agony and inconvenience caused to the passenger," stated Air India.

After the incident, the catering department of Air India was asked to advise dry cleaners to thoroughly check their facilities and ensure there are no bed bugs infestation and carry out fumigation inside the facilities if necessary as there are chances that the bugs may enter the aircraft through these supplies, said an Air India official while speaking to Press Trust of India.

Earlier, there have also been instances of reptiles spotted onboard aircraft. In December 2022, a snake was discovered inside the cargo hold of an Air India plane which had departed from Calicut and landed at the Dubai airport.