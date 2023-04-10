International Air India flight returns to Delhi due to 'serious unruly' passenger on board

A London-bound Air India flight returned to New Delhi on Monday (April 10) soon after departure because of disturbances created by a passenger inside the aircraft mid-air.

India-based news agency ANI reported that the passenger had apparently brawled with crew members and a complaint with the Delhi Airport Police has also been filed.

The news agency also reported that the airline handed over the unruly passenger to the police.

The plane was forced to return to India after taking off from Delhi Airport at 6.35am (IST). The passenger, who caused issues, was asked to deboard at Delhi airport, and the flight took off for London later.

Air India said in a statement: "Air India flight AI 111 scheduled to operate Delhi-London Heathrow on April 10, 2023, returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board."

"Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members. The pilot in command decided to return to Delhi and the passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing," the statement added.

WATCH: Facebook rapist Thabo Bester who faked death arrested in Tanzania

In another incident, an Air India aircraft that was supposed to fly from the Indian national capital to San Francisco, after it suffered a technical issue before taking off and returning to the stand on Monday morning.

The airline replaced the aircraft and later the flight took off for San Francisco. The noted sources were a little over 200 passengers onboard.

(With inputs from agencies)