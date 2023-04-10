COVID-19: India records 5,880 new cases. Nationwide mock drill in hospitals to check preparedness

India on Monday (April 10) has recorded 5,880 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, health ministry's data revealed. The active caseload has risen to 35,199. The daily positivity rate is 6.91 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.67 per cent.

The nation also reported 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, which took the overall death tally to 53,09,79. India has conducted 85,076 tests in the last 24 hours.

In India, the recovery rate is currently at 98.73 per cent and the health ministry's data also revealed that there were 3,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases, leading to a total recovery of 4,41,96,318.

Meanwhile, a nationwide mock drill will also be conducted on Monday and Tuesday to check the preparedness of both public and private hospitals against the deadly Covid amid a significant rise in cases across the nation.

News agency PTI reported citing officials that Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Haryana's Jhajjar on Monday to personally assess the mock drill aimed at the handling of Covid patients.

As reported by news agencies, in the meeting with state health ministers, and principal and additional chief secretaries held virtually, Mandaviya urged states to identify emerging hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases and sending sufficient samples for testing of COVID-19 and Influenza. He also asked to ramp up whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

Fourth Covid wave in India?

Amid a rise in cases, rumours start to circulate over the possibilities of Covid fourth wave in India. While responding to the rumours, the health minister said there's a need to be alert.

As reported by agencies, a health ministry statement had said that during the meeting, states and union territories were informed that currently, the World Health Organization (WHO) is closely tracking a variant of interest (VOI), XBB.1.5, and six other variants are under monitoring (BQ.1, BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB, XBF and XBB.1.16).

