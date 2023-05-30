Selena Gomez furiously yells at security during Beyonce's concert; clip goes viral

American singer, actress, producer, and makeup mogul Selena Gomez recently attended Beyonce’s Renaissance tour in Paris and watched Queen B performing live in the City of Love. Several videos from the event have gone viral on social media, with one capturing a heartwarming encounter between Gomez and her diehard fans. The clip shows the singer taking a spontaneous detour to connect with her eager fans. With genuine warmth, she was seen greeting her fans who were standing behind the stands.

Meanwhile, another video from Beyonce's gig shows the 30-year-old shouting at a security guard who was walking beside her. While the exact reason behind Gomez’s outburst remains unclear, some fans speculate that the guard may have been overly strict with her fans attempting to approach her. Some other Twitter users however claimed that the singer was shouting at the security because she didn't reach her seat by the time the show started and was running late.

It's also not known whether the security guard was a member of Gomez’s team or employed by the venue.

Check out the viral clips below! 🚨 Selena Gomez ce soir à Paris, lors du concert de Beyoncé au Stade de France ! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/SFpLcYTCFs — GOSSIP ROOM (@GossipRoomOff) May 26, 2023 UM SHOW INTEIRO DPS CONSIGO MOSTRAR Q VI A SELENA KKKK pic.twitter.com/HThZrY4rfr — rafaela 🪩 (@yeolsip) May 26, 2023 It's no secret that Gomez would go to any length to treat her fans nicely and she would never let her security mistreat them. So, if she did shout at her guard for mistreating her fans, as many are speculating, the incident doesn't come as a shock.

Other than Selena, several A-list celebrities attended Beyonce’s highly-anticipated tour shows, which commenced on May 10. Natalie Portman, Kris Jenner, and Lenny Kravitz were seen enjoying Beyonce's power-packed performance in the crowd.

Another major highlight of the tour was Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy's debut onstage performance. Donning a glittering mock-neck top and silver cargo pants, Ivy danced next to her mother on stage and proved her dancing prowess. Videos from the show are still doing rounds on social media.

