Akshay Kumar's Dragon Eye LED bag takes internet by storm; can you guess its price?

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was papped at the Mumbai airport on Monday. He recently returned from Uttarakhand after shooting for his upcoming film Oh My God – OMG 2.

The actor's latest airport look has left his fans stunned as he paired his black athleisure look with a funky bag that literally looked like a dragon's face. Photos and videos of Kumar's funky outfit and bag are going viral on social media.

The backpack that Akshay was carrying is called Iron Man LED Display Backpack and it can be bought online from anywhere between Rs 9,000 to 35,000. The cost depends on the backpack edition you pick from the store or online.

The bag has a waterproof design and it can protect your belongings very well. The two eye-shaped LED lights that make the bag's design uber-cool can be controlled via your mobile phone. And, you can pick from a number of designs.

Reacting to Kumar's airport look, a fan wrote, "The Khiladi of B-town, love your looks." Another commented, "I can't stop looking at that bag, where can I find it?" And, a third comment read, "Wovee dovee!!! I want that bag and those shoes look hot…Super stylish."

Earlier this month, the actor shared a picture of his back, flaunting his ‘Aarav’ tattoo and rudraksha mala. Sharing the picture on his Instagram, the Selfiee actor wrote, “Wrapped up an amazing shoot schedule in the amazing Devbhoomi. Love you Uttarakhand Hope to be back soon.”

On the movie front, Kumar will be next seen in OMG 2, which is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language satirical comedy-drama film written and directed by Amit Rai. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film OMG – Oh My God! and stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil and Aamir Naik.

He also has Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and The Great Indian Rescue in the pipeline.

