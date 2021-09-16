Top 10 world news: Schedule of 76th UNGA, Taliban's Anas Haqqani speaks to WION, and more

As the Capitol Police geared up for their biggest test since the January 06 attack, smoke was seen rising out of a building near the Capitol building in Washington DC. In Afghanistan-related news, Speaking to WION correspondent Anas Mallick in an interview, Haqqani Network's scion Anas Haqqani claimed the people of Afghanistan "understand India is not a true friend." Meanwhile, the skipper of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli announced that he is stepping down as the team's T20 captain after the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Also, the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) began on September 14, with the General Debate — a chance for representatives from all 193 member states to speak in front of the chamber — starting the following week.

Fire breaks out in building near Capitol building before far-right rally

A far-right rally named 'Justice For J6' is scheduled to take place in Washington DC on September 16 in which hundreds of people will take to the roads to show solidarity with the people who were arrested for participating in the January 06 riot.

Afghanistan: Haqqani network's Anas Haqqani says India is 'not a true friend'

The Haqqani Network's scion Anas Haqqani has criticised the Indian government and media, claiming that India's policy toward Afghanistan needs to change.

Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20 captain after T20 World Cup in UAE

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Virat wrote, "I feel I need to give myself space to be Full ready to Lead the Indian team in Test and ODI Cricket.

Those vaccinated last year with Moderna are twice likely to contract Covid

Experts have said that while Moderna vaccine is effective at the moment, its efficacy decreases over time. This means the people who got vaccinated last year are more vulnerable to Covid than the people who got vaccinated recently.

Boris Johnson reshuffles his cabinet; Dominic Raab ousted over Afghan crisis

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson carried out a reshuffling of his cabinet recently. While some leaders such as Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak were able to retain their positions, many others including Dominic Raab have been ousted.

WATCH: China forces 4-year-old child into isolation as Covid cases surge in Putian

A video being shared on Chinese social media show an unaccompanied four-year-old boy being forced into isolation ward and CT scan rooms.

'Making Taliban great again': Billboards with Biden dressed as Taliban militant pop up in US

On the billboard, Biden is dressed as a Taliban militant in military gear and was holding a rocket launcher with the words 'Making the Taliban Great Again!' plastered next to him.

UNGA 2021: Schedule of speakers at the 76th General Assembly in New York

The week-long General Debate, which will draw diplomats from all over the world to New York, will be the highlight of the event.

Awkward Aukus: Joe Biden forgets Scott Morrison's name, calls him 'that fellow down under'

When it came to thanking the Australian Prime Minister, US President Joe Biden turned towards the screen where Morrison was present but showed a moment of hesitation.

Two Indian boys find over Rs 9 billion credited into their bank accounts

Two schoolchildren's accounts were unexpectedly flooded with billions of rupees overnight, and villagers hoping for the same good fortune dashed to the banks.