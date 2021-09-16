UNGA 2021: Schedule of speakers at the 76th General Assembly in New York

The 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) began on September 14, with the General Debate — a chance for representatives from all 193 member states to speak in front of the chamber — starting the following week.

The week-long General Debate, which will draw diplomats from all over the world to New York, will be the highlight of the event.

The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

The General Assembly General Debate is divided into two segments each day.

The morning sessions run from 9 AM until 2.45 PM local time.

The afternoon sessions run from 3 PM to 9 PM.

The following is a tentative speaker schedule:

Tuesday, September 21.

Brazil, United States, Maldives, Colombia, Qatar, Slovakia, Portugal, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Uzbekistan, Iran, Chile, Korea, Turkey, Switzerland,

Croatia, Egypt, Peru, France, Turkmenistan, Latvia, Philippines, El Salvador, Argentina, Palau, Romania, Costa Rica, Mexico, Poland, Ecuador, Finland, Bulgaria, Zambia, and Hungary.

Wednesday, September 22.

Morning: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jordan, Monaco, Ghana, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Guatemala, Marshall Islands, Republic of Moldova, Uruguay, Estonia, Suriname, Sierra Leone

Afternoon: Venezuela, Mongolia, Kenya, Honduras, Indonesia, Ukraine, Malawi, Cabo Verde, Vietnam, Togo, Mozambique, Dominican Republic, Guinea-Bissau, Djibouti, Central African Republic, Somalia

Thursday, September 23.

South Africa, Guyana, Botswana, Cuba, Angola, Burkina Faso, Panama, Montenegro, Namibia, Morocco, North Macedonia, Cameroon, Nauru, Zimbabwe, Chad, Comoros, Gabon, Tanzania, Liberia.

Micronesia, Burundi, Benin, Bolivia, Rwanda, Tajikistan, Uganda, Azerbaijan, Libya, Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, South Sudan, Kiribati, Dominica, Seychelles, Kazakhstan, Israel, Seychelles

Friday, September 24

Morning: Cyprus, Nigeria, Lebanon, Senegal, Nicaragua, Germany, Slovenia, State of Palestine, European Union, Gambia, Armenia, Mauritius, Sweden, Barbados, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Japan, Malta, Ireland

Afternoon: Albania, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Luxembourg, Greece, United Kingdom, Pakistan, Georgia. Australia, Kuwait, Serbia, Trinidad and Tobago, Denmark, Jamaica, Norway, Italy, Lesotho, Belize,

Saturday, September 25,

Morning: India, Nepal, Saint Lucia, Andorra, Canada, eSwatini, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Haiti, Malaysia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Sudan, Cambodia, Fiji, Bhutan, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Belgium, Bahamas, Thailand, Iraq,

Afternoon: Samoa, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Antigua and Barbuda, Solomon Islands, Congo, Tonga, Mali, Holy See, China, Ethiopia, Russian Federation, Czech Republic, Liechtenstein, Austria

Monday, September 27,

Morning: Singapore, Belarus, Yemen, United Arab Emirates, Syria, Iceland, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Grenada, Eritrea, Bahrain, San Marino, Oman, Sao Tome and Principe, Paraguay, Cote d'Ivoire, Timor Leste, Brunei, Mauritania, Niger

Afternoon: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Myanmar, Guinea, Afghanistan