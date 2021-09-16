Those vaccinated last year with Moderna are twice likely to contract Covid: Study

In a shocking and alarming news, a new study has revealed that the people who were administered Moderna’s Covid vaccine a year ago are more likely to contract coronavirus.

Moderna’s Phase 3 COVE study collected data of people who were vaccinated more than year ago and compared it with those who have been recently vaccinated against coronavirus by Moderna shot.

The people who were vaccinated between July 2020 and October 2020 are more vulnerable to contracting Covid in comparison to the people who got vaccinated between July 1, 2021 and August 27, 2021.

"88 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 occurred in the more recently vaccinated group (49.0 cases per 1000 person-years) compared to 162 cases in the group vaccinated last year (77.1 cases per 1000 person-years)," the study reads.

Experts have said that while Moderna vaccine is effective at the moment, its efficacy decreases over time. This means the people who got vaccinated last year are more vulnerable to Covid than the people who got vaccinated recently.

This has become more prominent due to the 'variant of concern' — Delta variant.

"Study shows lower risk of breakthrough infection in participants vaccinated more recently (median 8 months after first dose) than participants vaccinated last year (median 13 months after first dose)," Moderna said in a statement.

People who were vaccinated earlier had a 50 per cent higher rate of catching symptomatic Covid during the months of July and August.

To fight this problem, Moderna is suggesting usage of a Covid booster shot — which the World Health Organization (WHO) has protested.

"It is promising to see clinical and real-world evidence adding to the growing body of data on the effectiveness of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said insisting on the need of a booster shot. "The increased risk of breakthrough infections in COVE study participants who were vaccinated last year compared to more recently illustrates the impact of waning immunity and supports the need for a booster to maintain high levels of protection."

However, some people allege that this can be just a way of tempting people to get a booster shot of the vaccine, which ultimately helps the company boost its sales.