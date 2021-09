'Have given everything to team': Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20 captain after T20 World Cup in UAE

The skipper of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli announced that he is stepping down as the team's T20 captain after the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai, which is scheduled to kick start from October this year. Virat said that he has "given everything to the Team" as T20 captain, adding that he will continue to do so for the team as a batsman moving forward.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Virat wrote, "I feel I need to give myself space to be Full ready to Lead the Indian team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a Batsman moving forward."

"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team," Kohli further added in the statement.

Talking about the workload, Virat said, "Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket."

Kohli said he arrived at his decision after discussing with head coach Ravi Shastri and opening batsman Rohit Sharma. "Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," said Kohli.

Read Virat's statement here:

"I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability," he added.

India and Pakistan will be locking horns on October 24 in a group-stage encounter in the T20 World Cup. The tournament will get underway from October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14.