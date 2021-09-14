Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan: Top 7 IPL 2021 stars and their cricketing idols

Rashid Khan and Shahid Afridi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Rashid Khan is among the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League. The Afghan star has always been David Warner's go to man if he needs to slow the opposition or take wickets. With the bat, Khan goes into a brute mode and tries to whack every ball out of the fence. He has played many important cameos with the bat.

His career drew a lot of comparision with former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi. Khan is one of the biggest fans of Afridi and tries to emulate him with the bat (if not bowl).

