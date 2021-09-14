Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan: Top 7 IPL 2021 stars and their cricketing idols

Australian batsman and Delhi Capitals star Steve Smith made his ODI and Test debut under Ricky Ponting’s supervision. Ponting is Steve's childhood hero and racently praised Smith for his heroics in Ashes. Ricky Ponting is currently the head coach of Delhi Capitals.
Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn
Kagiso Rabada leads Delhi Capitals and South Africa's bowling attack. The Proteas has been a nightmare for some of the top batsmen in the game. He idolises his fellow-South African Dale Steyn. Kagiso Rabada has said that he admires Dale’s line and length stuff and finds himself very lucky as he shared the dressing room with Steyn in his initial days.
Jofra Archer and Craig Kieswetter
Jofra Archer is one of the most lethal pace bowlers in the game of cricket nowadays. The Briton has performed at every stage, be it IPL or Ashes, Jofra has been a trump card for his team. He has prolific stats to back him up. Jofra seeks inspiration from former England wicketkeeper-batsman Craig Kieswetter. Kieswetter played a crucial role in 2010 WC T20I finals and led England to their maiden win. Jofra Archer wears jersey no. 22 in honor of the player.
Rashid Khan and Shahid Afridi
Sunrisers Hyderabad Rashid Khan is among the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League. The Afghan star has always been David Warner's go to man if he needs to slow the opposition or take wickets. With the bat, Khan goes into a brute mode and tries to whack every ball out of the fence. He has played many important cameos with the bat.
His career drew a lot of comparision with former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi. Khan is one of the biggest fans of Afridi and tries to emulate him with the bat (if not bowl).
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is often compared to Sachin Tendulkar for consistency with the bat. The prolific skipper is the only international batsman whose batting average is above 50 in all the formats.
Virat Kohli has always praised his role-model Sachin Tendulkar and also received several compliments from the Little Master for his batting.
Hardik Pandya and Irfan Pathan
Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya has become a crowd-favourite with his all-round skills. The Baroda cricketer tries to contribute in every way. He admitted that he drew inspiration from former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan.
Pandya brothers were a part of team Baroda and Irfan Pathan used to guide them. Pathan even offered a bat to Hardik during his practice game.
Jos Buttler and AB de Villiers
Jos Buttler is one of the top batman in the limited-overs format and among the quickest behind the stumps. Any guesses on who he draws inspiration from? AB de Villiers.
ABD is one of the most loved cricketers in the sport, Jos Buttler being one of the top fans of the Proteas. Buttler has admitted of keenly following his work.