Russia's Vladimir Putin on Saturday (December 28) dialed in Azeri president to apologise for the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash which resulted in the loss of 38 lives.

In other news, Israel Defence Force (IDF) concluded its operation around Gaza's Kamel Adwan Hospital by arresting around 240 alleged terrorists, including the hospital's director and other staff on Saturday (Dec 28), i24News reported.

Azerbaijan plane crash: Putin dials Azeri Prez to apologise for 'tragic incident' that killed 38

Manmohan Singh Funeral: Last rites held at Nigambodh ghat in Delhi

The last rites of India's former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh were held on Saturday (Dec 28) at 11:45 AM local time at New Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat.

IDF arrests 240 'terrorists' after targeted operation near Gaza's Kamel Adwan Hospital

Israel Defence Force (IDF) concluded its operation around Gaza's Kamel Adwan Hospital by arresting around 240 alleged terrorists, including the hospital's director and other staff on Saturday (Dec 28), i24News reported. The development came just a day after the Israeli military launched targeted operations near the hospital in the northern Gaza Strip against Hamas infrastructures.

N Korean troops killing themselves rather than surrendering to Ukraine, claims US

North Korean troops deployed in Russia’s Kursk region, fighting Ukraine have been facing severe losses since the day they began to help Russian forces in its war with Ukraine. US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stressed that the troops sent by North Korea, are killing themselves rather than risking capture.

Over half a million people stage mass rally in South Korea, demanding Yoon's removal

Amid the political unrest in South Korea, over half a million people protested in central Seoul on Saturday (Dec 28), demanding the removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Gisele Pelicot rape case: At least 15 convicts appeal for retrial

At least 15 men convicted of raping or sexually abusing Gisele Pelicot have appealed against their sentences and will face a second trial.

‘I will go to war,’ Musk turns on MAGA over H-1B; far-right Loomer claims her X account ‘censored’

A massive MAGA or Make America Great Again infighting is currently underway amongst the supporters of US President-elect Donald Trump. At the fulcrum of this debate lies the H-1B visa regime, long harnessed by skilled professionals from nations like India and China to get permits to work in the US.

PM Narendra Modi meets D Gukesh after World Chess Championship triumph



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Dec 28) met World Chess Championship (WCC) winner D Gukesh after a successful triumph in Singapore earlier in the month. Gukesh, at 18 became the youngest WCC winner breaking the 40-year-old record of Garry Kasparov. After the triumph, he along with his parents met PM Modi at his New Delhi residence as the latter hailed his determination and dedication.

'Abetment to suicide': SC warns Punjab govt to shift farmer leader Dallewal to hospital

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest in India, the Supreme Court on Saturday (Dec 28) warned the Punjab government to convince farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on fast-unto-death for more than a month now, to move to a hospital before December 31.

Sikandar teaser: Salman Khan's action has swag and style | Watch

The wait is finally over! The much-awaited teaser of Salman Khan's Sikandar is out. The teaser was set to drop on the superstar's birthday on Dec 27. However, the release was delayed out of respect for the late former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Dec 26.