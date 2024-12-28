The wait is finally over! The much-awaited teaser of Salman Khan's Sikandar is out. The teaser was set to drop on the superstar's birthday on Dec 27. However, the release was delayed out of respect for the late former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Dec 26.

A day after Khan's birthday, the makers finally released the teaser and it presents Khan in one of his rowdiest avatars.

Sikandar Teaser

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the teaser for the forthcoming actioner has been released and it presents Salman in a new and dashing avatar.

The 1 minute-41-second teaser begins with a dark tone as it shows Khan entering a hall filled with weapons before he is attacked by goons dressed as samurai armours.

In the teaser, Khan says, “Suna hain ki bohot saare log mere peeche pade hain. Bas, meri mudne ki der hain (“I’ve heard a lot of people are after me. Well, It's just a matter of time for me to turn.)''

The teaser then showcases Khan doing some intense action in his savage style. Looking at the teaser, it seems like the movie is going to be a cinematic spectacle.

Sharing a new poster along with a teaser on X, Khan wrote, ''Thank u all for your birthday wishes.. much appreciated. Hope you like the teaser of Sikandar….''

Netizens react

Soon after the teaser was dropped, excited fans quickly shared their reactions. Sharing a still from the teaser, one user wrote, ''What a teaser!! Completely stunned & feel blown away!! Bhai killed it.. and Murgadosss no words 💥.''

What a teaser!! Completely stunned & feel blown away!! Bhai killed it.. and Murgadosss no words 💥.

Another wrote, ''Can't wait for this banger dammmm 🔥.''

Can't wait for this banger dammmm 🔥.

A third user wrote, ''The teaser for 'Sikandar' looks absolutely thrilling, and I can't wait to see what you have in store for us. The blend of action and your signature style is something fans have been eagerly.''

More about Sikandar

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, the upcoming magnum opus is one of the most-awaited movies of 2025.

Directed by A R Murugadoss, the movie stars actress Rashmika Mandanna opposite Khan. This is Mandanna and Salman's first project together. Baahubali fame actor Sathyaraj, who famously played the role of Katappa, also stars in the movie.

Sikandar will be released on Eid in 2025.