

Salman Khan turned 59 on Dec 27. The Bollywood superstar celebrated the day with his family, friends and close ones but not in Mumbai.

For the birthday celebration, the entire Khan clan jetted off to Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Salman Khan's birthday celebration

On Friday, Khan was papped outside Jamnagar Airport with his team, making it evident that the b'day venue has been changed to a new city.

Khan was joined by his family members - his mother Helen, nephews Arhaan and Nirvaan, brother Sohail, sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, and Alvira Agnihotri.

While Khan has not shared any photos from his grand b'day party, several pictures and videos from the intimate bash have made it to social media.

Deanne Pandey, who was among the guests, shared some photos and videos from last night's party. One picture showed Pandey posing with Warda Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri near the swimming pool. Another photo showed a neon sign reading, "Love you bhaijaan".

One picture showed Sohail Khan posing with his younger son Yohan Khan inside the grand resort. Sharing the photos, Deanne wrote, ''Happy Birthday'' tagging Salman Khan.

Wishing Salman and his niece Ayat, who was also born on the same day, Sohail shared a video from inside the flight, giving a glimpse of the guests who were on board. Sharing the clip, he wrote, ''Happy birthday bhai n ayaat ❤️.''

Later, he shared a photo of him, his son Nirvan Khan, and his nephews Arhaan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri posing in front of the signage that reads, “ (Love) you Bhaijaan."

The grand celebration came after Salman rang in his birthday with niece Ayat at his sister Arpita Khan’s residence. In a video shared by music composer Wajid Khan, the Dabangg actor was seen cutting the cake.

Sikander Teaser delayed

On Friday (Dec 27) Salman Khan starrrer Sikander teaser release was delayed out of respect for the late former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Dec 26.

Directed by A R Murugadoss, the film will be released on Eid 2025.

(With agency inputs)