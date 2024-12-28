Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Dec 28) met World Chess Championship (WCC) winner D Gukesh after a successful triumph in Singapore earlier in the month. Gukesh, at 18 became the youngest WCC winner breaking the 40-year-old record of Garry Kasparov. After his triumph, he along with his parents met PM Modi at his New Delhi residence as the latter hailed his determination and dedication in the meeting.

Had an excellent interaction with chess champion and India’s pride, @DGukesh!



I have been closely interacting with him for a few years now, and what strikes me most about him is his determination and dedication. His confidence is truly inspiring. In fact, I recall seeing a video… pic.twitter.com/gkLfUXqHQp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2024

“Had an excellent interaction with chess champion and India’s pride, @DGukesh!I have been closely interacting with him for a few years now, and what strikes me most about him is his determination and dedication. His confidence is truly inspiring. In fact, I recall seeing a video of his few years ago where he had said he would become the youngest world champion— a prediction that has now clearly come true thanks to his own efforts,” a statement on PM Modi’s X handle read.

Gukesh in a marathon 14-game WCC final, got the better of China’s Ding Liren as he beat him 7.5-6.5 to pocket his maiden title. He was seen emotional after the close contest with a video of him going viral. A blunder on the 55th move of game 14 paved the way for Gukesh to win the title despite the match heading for a draw until the 40th move.

Gukesh joins Viswanathan Anand

While Gukesh became the youngest champion in WCC history at 18, he also ended India’s drought at the prestigious tournament. The teenage grandmaster joined legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the title. Anand won the WCC in 2000 and wrote his name in the history books until Gukesh joined him.

The meeting was also joined by Gukesh’s parents - father and ENT surgeon Dr Rajinikanth, and mother and microbiologist Padmavathi with the trio posing with PM Modi at his residence. He had earlier met, South Indian film superstar Rajinikanth.