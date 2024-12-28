The last rites of India's former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh were held on Saturday (Dec 28) at 11:45 AM local at New Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat.

Singh, 92, passed away on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, leaving the nation in mourning.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and other leaders, along with defence chiefs, attended the ceremony. Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful also paid their respects.

State funeral and national period of mourning

The government of India granted Singh a state funeral.

The ceremony took place at Nigambodh Ghat, a site often used for prominent cremations in the capital.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also announced a seven-day national mourning period, lasting until January 1, 2024.

During this time, the national flag will fly at half-mast across India and at all Indian diplomatic missions abroad.

Additionally, a half-day holiday has been declared on Saturday for all central government offices and public sector enterprises.

Singh was admitted to AIIMS on Thursday evening at 8:06 PM after his health sharply declined. Despite the doctors’ efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM.

A Legacy of economic transformation and political leadership

India’s 13th Prime Minister, served from 2004 to 2014 and was the first Sikh to hold the office.

An eminent economist, Singh was the architect of India’s economic liberalisation, guiding the nation through a severe financial crisis in 1991 when he served as finance minister. Under his leadership, India witnessed unprecedented economic growth, widespread social welfare programmes, and a focus on strengthening infrastructure.

Singh’s passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from leaders across the political spectrum, praising his vision, integrity, and unwavering dedication to the nation. His legacy as a leader and economist has left an indelible mark on India’s political and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies)