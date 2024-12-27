Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh died on Thursday night (Dec 26). Leaders from the Indian and international political spectrum condoled Dr Singh's demise.

Dr Singh was the 14th prime minister of India: in charge of the top post from 2004 to 2014.

Being the PM meant, that Singh had to reside with his family in New Delhi. However, long before his tenure as prime minister, Singh had rented out a house in the northeastern state of Assam.

Manmohan Singh- the diligent tenant

According to media reports, the property in Assam's Guwahati belonged to Hemoprova Saikia. The house was officially rented by Manmohan Singh in 1991, the year when he was first elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam.

House number 3989 in Guwahati's Nandan Nagar, remained Singh's address until his fifth Rajya Sabha term ended in 2019. Following this, he was elected from Rajasthan (for the Rajya Sabha). He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier in 2024.

Speaking to NDTV, Hemoprova Saikia said that Singh always used to pay his rent on time and by cheque.

"Once, when he was prime minister, he sent the rent by cheque but we forgot to encash it, so he wrote a letter and attached a fresh cheque, asking us to encash immediately," Saika told NDTV.

"Even as a prime minister, he was diligent as a tenant. There are a lot of things for politicians of this generation to learn from Dr Singh," she added.

'There were people who didn't like Singh's entry in Assam '

Saikia recalled that Manmohan Singh was a simple man with massive integrity. She pointed out that there were people who didn't like Sing's entry into the northeastern state.

"...some even went to court challenging his Rajya Sabha nomination on grounds that he doesn't have an address in Assam. That's when we offered our 2 BHK part apartment for rent, which became his personal address from 1991 onwards. The house was taken on rent for $8.19 (Rs 700)," she further told NDTV.

