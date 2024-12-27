New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, former prime minister of India passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday (Dec 26).

Singh, who served as India’s prime minister from 2004 to 2014, is remembered for his role in shaping the country’s modern economic policies. Before becoming PM, he played an important role as finance minister, driving economic reforms that opened up India’s economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Singh saying, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji."

India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic… pic.twitter.com/clW00Yv6oP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2024

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote, "While regarded as the architect of Indian economic reforms, he was equally responsible for the strategic corrections to our foreign policy. Was immensely privileged to work closely with him. Will always remember his kindness and courtesy."

Jaishankar's words certainly ring true. While Singh's economic legacy often takes cenrestage, his contributions to foreign policy also left a lasting impact, forming the groundwork for India's foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India-US nuclear deal

One of his most notable accomplishments was the 2008 India-US nuclear deal, which ended decades of nuclear isolation for India.

The agreement allowed India access to civilian nuclear technology and fuel without signing the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty or NPT. Singh’s team, which included India's current foreign minister Jaishankar, secured waivers from the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), paving the way for collaboration between India and the US in various sectors. Jaishankar, who played a critical role during Singh’s tenure, later became Foreign Secretary and eventually external affairs minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This deal was a turning point in India-US relations and strengthened ties between the two nations. Singh's strong partnerships with US Presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama were also key in strengthening bilateral ties.

"Dr. Singh was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades. His leadership in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the U.S.-India relationship," Antony J Blinken, US secretary of state, said in a statement.

Reflecting on his foreign policy in an interview following former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death, Singh had said, “In relations with the United States, and ties with Pakistan, I took more or less the same line as Mr Vajpayee had taken."

He added, “I think that relations in our neighbourhood, and that includes China, are important for India to realise its chosen destiny.”

India’s peace process with Pakistan

Singh’s foreign policy efforts extended beyond the US. He continued India’s peace process with Pakistan, following the path laid by his predecessor, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, this approach faced setbacks after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Unlike India's 'zero tolerance' foreign policy with Pakistan today, Singh’s government chose not to retaliate militarily and chose diplomacy and international condemnation, a decision that some criticised as overly cautious. Singh worked to resolve border issues with China, brokering a deal to reopen the Nathu La pass into Tibet after over 40 years.

India-Japan relations

His tenure also witnessed a strengthening of India-Japan relations, with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposing the idea of the Quad during a 2007 visit.

Singh’s government signed a strategic partnership agreement and a free trade pact with Japan, laying the foundation for future cooperation.

Manmohan Singh’s legacy is one of quiet but transformative leadership.

Reflecting on his tenure, he said in 2014, “I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media, or for that matter, the opposition parties in parliament.”

(With inputs from agencies)