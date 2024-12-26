Former Indian prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92 on Thursday (Dec 26). Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence as he took to the social media platform X and said the nation mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders. Modi said Singh rose from humble origins and became a respected economist.

India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic… pic.twitter.com/clW00Yv6oP— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2024

Modi further added, "He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives."

Jagdeep Dhankhar

Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also mourned the death of the "distinguished economist who transformed India's economic landscape".

On his X account, Dhankar wrote, "As the Vice-President of India, I had the privilege to engage in meaningful, insightful interactions with Dr. Singh at his residence. His profound understanding of the economy, gentle demeanour and unwavering commitment to India's progress will forever be etched in my memory.".

Deeply pained to learn about the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, former Prime Minister and a distinguished economist who transformed India's economic landscape. A Padma Vibhushan awardee and architect of India's economic liberalisation in 1991, he boldly steered our nation… pic.twitter.com/28A6pKYjvK— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) December 26, 2024

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said in a post on X, "Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji!"

Kharge said with the passing of Singh, the country has lost "a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature".

Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji!



With the passing of the Former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature. His policy of Economic Liberalisation and… pic.twitter.com/BvMZh3MFXS— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 26, 2024

He further wrote, "I mourn the loss of a lifelong senior colleague, a gentle intellectual and a humble soul who embodied the aspirations of India, having risen through the ranks with unwavering dedication."



Amit Shah

India's Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "From being the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to the Finance Minister of the country and as the Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh played an important role in the governance of the country."

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी के निधन की सूचना अत्यंत दुःखद है। भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक में गवर्नर से लेकर देश के वित्त मंत्री और प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी ने देश की शासन व्यवस्था में महत्त्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। दुःख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों व समर्थकों के… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 26, 2024

Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Singh and wrote, "Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease."

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy. He will always be… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 26, 2024

Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took to X and wrote, "Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation."

He further expressed his condolences to Singh's family and wife.

In his X post, Gandhi further wrote, "I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride."

Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation.



My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family.



I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the… pic.twitter.com/bYT5o1ZN2R — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 26, 2024

(With inputs from agencies)