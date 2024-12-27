Ratan Tata
The man best known for his philanthropic nature and extraordinary achievements in business sector died on October 9.
One of India's best loved musicians died at 73. He was suffering from complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury passed away at the age of 72.
The Hindustani classical singer passed away at the age of 55. He was best known for his jugalbandis and mastery of Indian classical music genres such as khayal and thumri.
Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi died at the age of 72 after losing fight to cancer.
Former External Affairs Minister and senior Congress leader Natwar Singh died at the age of 93.
Om Prakash Chautala, the former chief minister of Haryana and leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) party, died on Friday (Dec 20) at the age of 89.
Manmohan Singh, former prime minister and one of India's finest economists, passed away aged 92 at AIIMS Delhi on December 26.
