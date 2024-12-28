Amid the ongoing farmers' protest in India, the Supreme Court on Saturday (Dec 28) warned the Punjab government to convince farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on fast-unto-death for more than a month now, to move to a hospital before December 31.

The apex court warned that they would frame charges of contempt of court against Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav if they do not follow the orders.

“It’s a contempt case and the next step is known. Why should not there be charges against the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police? Why should charges not be framed? This is the logical flow of a contempt matter,” a Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia told the two officers, who were virtually present.

However, the Punjab government said that the protesting farmers are resisting and are preventing Dallewal from being taken to a hospital.

"He (Dallewal) has refused any kind of medical aid, including (IV) drips, saying that it will undermine the cause of movement," Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh said.

Singh added that a team of experts visited the protest site to persuade Dallewal to accept medical assistance.

'Abetment to suicide'

The bench stressed that those preventing Dallewal from receiving medical care could be committing the criminal offence of "abetment to suicide".

It further noted that Dallewal might be under "peer pressure" and questioned the intentions of those stopping him from receiving medical help, asking, "Are they interested in his life or something else?"

The 70-year-old farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26. He has been demanding the Centre to accept farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops.

(With inputs from agencies)