New Delhi, India

As Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continued his fast-unto-death, the Supreme Court on Wednesday (Dec 18) directed the Punjab government to extend him immediate medical aid, saying that if something happens, the "entire state machinery will be blamed".

The 70-year-old farmer leader has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26.

The court further said that there would be serious repercussions if something untoward happened to him.

“He needs to be healthy to agitate… As an elected government and a constitutional organ, you would not like to invite the blame that something happened to him… Even farmers should be concerned about saving their life. He’s their leader! You tell us something tomorrow. Do something swiftly,” a Bench led by Justice Surya Kant told the central and state governments.

This comes as the Punjab government pointed out that Dallewal has refused medical treatment despite his health deteriorating and has vowed to sacrifice his life for farmers' rights.

The court stressed that Dallewal is a leader of the farmers, and no leniency can be shown in such a situation.

"He's (Mr Dallewal) their leader. The farmers should also be concerned about his health... You tell us something tomorrow. Do something swiftly," he added.

The apex court emphasised that the court's doors are always open for farmers' demands, and they can visit and express their grievances.

"We clarify that the court's doors are always open to any suggestion or demand by farmers directly or through their authorised representative," it said.

Dallewal had been on a hunger strike for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and to seek justice for the injured farmers.

The doctors are warning that he may suffer a heart attack as his health is worsening. Despite the fact he knows about these risks, Dallewal is keen to continue his protest till his demands are met.

