New Delhi, India

Farmers in the Indian northern state of Punjab accelerated their agitation against the government by launching the 'rail roko' (block the trains) protest. The agitation on Wednesday (Dec 18) lasted for three hours.

The protest is being held at a time when health concerns have been raised about farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who continued his hunger strike for the 22nd day at Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana. Train services were disrupted at key stations in the state.

Dallewal on hunger strike for 22 days

Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a hunger strike seeking Minimum Support Price (MSP) and justice for the injured farmers for the last 22 days.

The doctors are warning that he may suffer a heart attack as his health is worsening, but Dallewal is keen to continue his protest.

Sarwan Singh Pandher: ‘Punjabis need to fight as one’

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher from the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee called for the ‘Rail Roko’ protest, persuading people to stop trains at all rail crossings and stations. "Punjabis need to fight as one," Pandher said, stressing that the central government must resolve the issue.

Pandher said, “Around 50 farmer labourers commit suicide every day. In 2022, farmers lost Rs 15 lakh crore, and in 2023, they lost Rs 8.5 lakh crore due to the lack of MSP.”

Farmer unions reject Supreme Court panel meeting.

The farmers' unions, such as Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have opted to skip the meeting of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court. They expressed dissatisfaction over the work done by the committee and affirmed their view that they would do negotiations only with the central government.

Farmers’ persistent demands

The farmers on protests claim unresolved grievances, including:

> Legal guarantees for MSP.

> Debt waivers and pensions for farmers.

> Withdrawal of police cases.

> Justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

What’s next?

With the ‘Rail Roko’ protest happening and Dallewal’s health worsening, the pressure is growing on the central government to meet the farmers' demands. The farmers are determined to continue their protest and insist on talking directly to the government to resolve their issues.

