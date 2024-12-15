New Delhi, India

Protesting farmers, blocked thrice from marching to Delhi, have declared a statewide ‘Rail Roko’ agitation in Punjab on December 18, urging unity among farmer unions.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher urged the residents of Punjab’s 13,000 villages to block railway tracks from 12 to 3 pm. “We appeal to everyone living near railway crossings to join this movement,” Pandher said at a press conference at the Shambhu border in Patiala.

Pandher also reached out to Rakesh Tikait-led Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the prominent farmers' group that led last year's protest against the now-repealed farm laws. In a letter, Pandher invited SKM to join the 'Rail Roko' protest, calling for unity despite past differences. “Let’s unite for the welfare of farmers and labourers,” Pandher stated.

Previous attempts to enter Delhi stopped

Farmers tried to enter Delhi on foot three times—on December 6, 8, and 14. Each time, the police stopped them. On December 14, the police used tear gas, injuring 17 farmers. Despite these obstacles, the farmers are still holding their ground at the Punjab-Haryana border and are determined to continue their protest.

Impact of the protest

The farmers plan to block important railway routes in Punjab, which is expected to cause major disruption. This is the latest step in their ongoing protest against policies they believe harm their interests.

All eyes will be on December 18 to see if the protest gains support and if SKM joins in.

(With inputs from agencies)