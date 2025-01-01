At least ten people lost their lives and over 35 were injured in New Orleans after a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd during the early hours of New Year’s Day and opened fire when his vehicle came to a halt. As per media reports, the injured have been admitted to different hospitals. As per a report by CNN, the suspect behind the attack was shot dead by law enforcement officers.

Meanwhile, Russia carried out a drone strike on Kyiv in the early hours of New Year’s Day, causing the deaths of two people and injuring six others, according to local authorities.

In other news, days after the deadly plane crash in South Korea, the investigators have extracted data from one of two black boxes retrieved from the crashed Jeju Air plane.

India: Man shoots video after killing mother, 4 sisters in Lucknow hotel on New Year's Eve

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his mother and four sisters at a hotel in Lucknow, the capital of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday (Jan 1), police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Atishi reiterates allegations against Delhi LG over temple demolition order, says have 'documentary proof

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday (Jan 1) launched a scathing attack on Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena reiterating the accusations that he ordered the demolition of temples and other religious structures in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal writes to RSS, questions whether it supports BJP's actions and past wrongdoings

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, questioning whether the RSS supports the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) past wrongdoings.

Pakistan: Sit-ins continue at six locations in Karachi

Karachi, Pakistan: Religious parties continue to hold sit-ins at six locations across Karachi, leading to widespread traffic disruptions and causing significant inconvenience to commuters. These protests, organised by two religious groups, have effectively blocked several major roads in the city, contributing to a chaotic traffic situation, ARY News reported.

Sweden launches wolf hunt to halve endangered population

Sweden began its controversial wolf hunt on Thursday (Jan 2), aiming to reduce the population of the endangered predator by nearly half. wion we

Gautam Gambhir's position as head coach not safe after India close 2024 with MCG defeat: Report

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir’s job could be on the line as the side fights for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. According to media reports, Gambhir will be closely monitored during the coming weeks as India fights on multiple fronts in the Champions Trophy and the WTC. If performances don’t improve, he could lose his job, according to a close source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Diljit Dosanjh's Ludhiana concert lands in trouble over songs mentioning alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh landed in legal trouble after wrapping up his Dil-Luminati India tour on December 31 in Ludhiana, in the northern state of Punjab. A complaint has been filed against the Punjabi singer-actor for allegedly singing songs at the show that promoted alcohol consumption.

