Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, questioning whether the RSS supports the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 's past wrongdoings.

Kejriwal also raised issues concerning BJP's impact on democracy and the saffron party's conduct seeking clarification over the matter.

The former Delhi chief minister also highlighted the practice of BJP leaders openly distributing money, questioning Bhagwat whether RSS supported this practice.

"Whatever wrong BJP has done in the past, does RSS support it? BJP leaders are openly distributing money. Does RSS support buying votes? Dalit and Purvanchali votes are being cut on a large scale. Does RSS think this is right for democracy? Does RSS not think that BJP is weakening democracy?" Kejriwal wrote in his letter.

'Distribution of money for votes'

This came after AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP of trying to manipulate voters in the national capital. She claimed that in the Shadara constituency, BJP leader Vishal Bharadwaj submitted applications to strike off voters' names.

"BJP wants to cut the votes of the many Purvanchalis living in Delhi. One Vishal Bharadwaj of BJP gave applications for the deletion of voters' names in the Shadara constituency. When we raised our voices against it, then he stopped it," Kakkar said.

She also alleged that BJP leader Parvesh Sharma distributed money for votes and also sent an application to the Election Commission to delete some of the names of the voters from the list and another application to add some.

"In the New Delhi constituency, BJP leader Parvesh Sharma did the work of distributing money for votes. A BJP leader put an application in ECI for deletion of voters' names. There was another application to add names of voters. BJP is rattled," Kakkar added.

