On New Year's eve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the goals India achieved during 2024 in a post on X, along with a video detailing the country’s remarkable progress.

“My India is taking big strides of progress,” he wrote in Hindi calling it a “poetic celebration.

In the post, PM Modi wrote, “From space to soil, railways to runways, culture to innovation, #IndiaIn2024 marked a year of remarkable progress & transformation!”

“A poetic celebration as we stride confidently into 2025,” he added.

The animated video depicted the achievements of India during the year 2024. The clip highlighted the milestones of the country, including space launches, super-computing and a boost in defence manufacturing.

मेरा भारत बढ़ रहा...



From space to soil, railways to runways, culture to innovation, #IndiaIn2024 marked a year of remarkable progress & transformation!



A poetic celebration as we stride confidently into 2025..



— narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) December 31, 2024

The 2:41-minute-long video mentioned India’s growth in the aviation industry and railway projects including the underwater Howrah Maidan Metro, Rameswaram rail bridge and Vande Bharat rail.

The animation also highlighted improvements in healthcare facilities and, an increase in medical colleges. It mentioned government schemes like the Atal Pension scheme, PM Awas, and the introduction of new criminal laws in the country.

Besides these, the video also highlighted the rise in economy with $700 billion in foreign reserves and India’s emergence as the third biggest force in Asia. It said that 24.82 crore people have emerged from poverty.

India has also progressed in the job creation front with Rs 2 lakh crore package for 4.1 crore youth. Additionally, India has achieved milestones in sports by winning 29 medals in the Para Olympics.

India has also boosted its green power generation capacity with the plantation of 102 crore saplings. The video highlighted this along with the message “One tree for our mother”.

PM Modi also shared another 2:05-minute-long video on MyGovIndia with the caption, “Collective efforts and transformative outcomes!"

Collective efforts and transformative outcomes!



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2024

"2024 has been marked by many feats, which have been wonderfully summed up in this video. We are determined to work even harder in 2025 and realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat.”

