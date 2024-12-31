The Punjab government on Tuesday (Dec 31) informed the Supreme Court of India that farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on fast-unto-death for more than a month now, would accept medical treatment if the Centre agreed to speak to the protesting farmers.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia was hearing a contempt plea against the Punjab Chief Secretary and DGP for not complying with the apex court's order to give Dallewal medical aid.

As the hearing continued, the Punjab government sought three more days to comply with the order.

"...As per the nnegotiators,there is a proposal given by the farmers to the Central government that in case they get an invite for a talk, Dallewal is ready to take medical help as desired," Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh said.

Singh added, "Therefore, the state government was seeking some more time and work positively towards compliance of the directions."

The bench said, "We will not comment on what's going on as far as negotiations or your law and order is concerned. If something happens, which is acceptable to both sides and all stakeholders concerned, we will be equally happy. At the moment, we are only concerned with the compliance of our orders. If you want more time, we in peculiar circumstances are inclined to grant you some time."

The hearing comes three days after a Punjab government team attempted to persuade Dallewal to take medical aid. However, he has been declining it.

Last week, the apex court warned that it would frame charges of contempt of court against Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav if they do not follow the orders.

“It’s a contempt case. and the next step is known. Why should not there be charges against the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police? Why should charges not be framed? This is the logical flow of a contempt matter,” a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia told the two officers.

The 70-year-old farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26. He has been demanding the Central government to accept farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops.

(With inputs from agencies)