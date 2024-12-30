In India's Punjab, life at several places hit pause as farmers staged a 'bandh' against the central government for a legal guarantee of a minimum support price for their crops.

Due to the bandh (a general strike) rail and road traffic was crippled, and commercial establishments were forced to shut in many parts of the Northern state. As per reports, the agitating farmers staged 'dharnas' (a sitting demonstration) on roads as part of the bandh, severely affecting the commuter traffic.

#Shambhu Border: Visuals of Shambhu railway track blocked by the farmers amid a call of #Punjab Bandh by the farmers. pic.twitter.com/750uc0PmQc — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) December 30, 2024

(More to follow)