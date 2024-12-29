India’s farmer unions from the northern state of Punjab have threatened to launch major protests on December 30 starting 7 am to 4 pm local time. Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) (SKM-NP) said their call for “complete shutdown” (Punjab Bandh) is aimed at disrupting road and rail traffic. The decision was taken following a meeting held by farmers’ leaders at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana on Thursday (Dec 26).

There are reports that supply of milk, fruits, and vegetables may get disrupted until the protest ends on Monday evening.

“Farmer union leaders will enforce a chakka jam on roads and rail lines from 7 am to 4 pm. Government and private institutions are requested to stay closed. Only emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, marriage vehicles, or anyone in a dire emergency, will be allowed to pass,” a senior farmer leader was quoted as saying by local news agencies.

According to Sarwan Singh Pandher, the leader of the two farmers’ unions, traders, transporters, employees unions, toll plaza workers, labour, ex-servicemen, sarpanches, and teachers' unions, social and other bodies, are expected to support the call for “Punjab bandh”.

It is to be noted that farmers associated with SKM (Non-Political) and KMM have been staging protests against the central government of PM Narendra Modi for the last 11 months since February at Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.

A group of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6, December 8, and again on December 14, but were stopped by Haryana police. The farmers, meanwhile, have also announced their plans to hold a "Kisan Mahapanchayat" at the border point on January 4.

(With inputs from agencies)