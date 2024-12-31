Swami Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue, two iconic monuments off the coast of Kanyakumari, the southernmost district in mainland India, are now connected by an architectural marvel, the country's first glass bridge at sea. Built at a cost of approx USD 4.3 million (Rs 37 crore), the bridge was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The 77-metre-long, 10-metre-wide walkway is meant to help visitors walk from one monument to another, without availing of the boat service, which was the only option thus far to connect between the at-sea monuments. Henceforth, visitors have to only avail the boat ride from the mainland to one of the monuments and the return ride to the mainland.

The bridge was inaugurated on Monday (Dec 30), aligning with the silver jubilee of the unveiling of the 133-foot-tall Thiruvalluvar statue by the late chief minister M Karunanidhi.

The newly inaugurated bridge is sure to offer a unique experience for visitors who can enjoy the feel of walking over the seawater and rocks, while also enjoying the breathtaking views of the area. Kanyakumari is also known as "The Land's End" as it is the southernmost point of the Indian mainland.

Tourists flock to the district to catch a glimpse of the sunsets and sunrises at the tip of the Indian peninsula, which is the meeting point of the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean, and the Arabian Sea.

Designed like a bowstring arch, the glass fibre bridge is said to be as durable as it is visually appealing. It is reportedly built to endure the region's harsh marine environment, capable of resisting the corrosive effects of salty sea air and the potential impact of exposure to high humidity.

Poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar, who is believed to have lived more than two millennia ago, penned 1,330 Tamil couplets known as Thirukkural, which is a world-renowned literary work on morality. Thirukkural remains the most translated and the most cited among Tamil literary works. The couplets are considered a masterpiece and one of the most important texts in Tamil literature.

Swami Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was an Indian Hindu monk, philosopher, author, religious teacher, and the chief disciple of the Indian guru Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. He was a key figure in the introduction of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world. He is credited with raising interfaith awareness and bringing Hinduism to the status of a major world religion in the late nineteenth century.

In 1893, he travelled to the United States, where he participated in the Parliament of Religions in Chicago. There he delivered a famous speech beginning with the words: "Sisters and brothers of America..." introducing the ancient Hindu religious tradition to Americans and speaking about the essential unity of all spiritual paths.