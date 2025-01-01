At least ten people lost their lives and 30 have been injured in New Orleans after a truck drove into a crowd during the early hours of New Year’s Day, as per local media reports.

The event happened at approximately 3:15 am on Wednesday (January 1) at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville. According to police, the accident appeared to be intentional, although the driver has not yet been detained. Some reports said the driver also opened fire after his vehicle stopped.

"Initial reports indicate a car may have ploughed into a group of people. While injuries are currently unconfirmed, there are reported fatalities," New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) spokesperson was cited saying by local media.

Bourbon Street, a popular nightlife spot, has been closed off as authorities investigate the incident.

This comes just days after a similar incident at a Christmas market in Germany, where five people were killed, and 205 others were injured.

In that case, a 50-year-old doctor, Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, drove his BMW into a crowded market in the city of Magdeburg on 20 December.

(With inputs from agencies)