Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, is celebrated by billions of people worldwide. 2025 has arrived as the 'Year of the Snake' in the Chinese Zodiac, a 12-year cycle based on animals from Chinese mythology. In 2025, it falls on January 29, marking the start of the 'Year of the Snake'. This time is filled with celebrations, traditions and rituals that bring families together to honour the past and welcome the future with hope and good fortune.

Significance of the Year of the Snake

'Year of the Snake' represents wisdom, intuition, and transformation. In 2025, it’s the 'Wood Snake' year, which encourages people to embrace change and growth. It’s a time to set intentions for the year ahead and wish for prosperity and good fortune.

Chinese New Year is a time for family reunions, honouring traditions, and looking forward to a bright new year filled with happiness and success. It’s a joyful celebration that brings people together to celebrate new beginnings and the promise of a prosperous year.

Chinese New Year: History

Chinese New Year has a long history and is deeply tied to the lunar calendar. According to legend, the holiday began as a way to protect people from a mythical beast called Nian, who would appear on New Year’s Eve. Over time, people created celebrations to drive the beast away. The holiday also marks the end of winter and the start of spring, a time for renewal and fresh beginnings.

Chinese New Year: Traditions and rituals

During Chinese New Year, there are many customs to bring good luck. People clean their homes to get rid of bad energy and decorate them with red symbols of good fortune. It's common for elders to give children red envelopes filled with money, wishing them prosperity. Families also visit the graves of their ancestors to honour them. Wearing new clothes and red decorations is traditional for a fresh start in the new year.

