Tasmania’s shores have been illuminated by a dazzling display of bioluminescence, marking the return of the largest algal bloom seen in years.

Known as “sea sparkles” or “red tide,” the phenomenon is caused by the proliferation of Noctiluca scintillans, a pink-hued algae. While its bluish glow captivates spectators, experts warn that its presence signals potential environmental disturbances as reported by The Guardian.

What causes the bioluminescent glow?

Dr Jen Matthews, a marine biologist from the Future Reefs Research Group at the University of Technology Sydney, explained that the algae’s unique shape allows it to float on the surface. When the algae multiply in abundance, their presence creates the vivid red tides visible along the coastline.

“They exist in small numbers, and you might not see them, but when you get a huge abundance of them, that’s when you start to see these red tides,” she said.

The bluish glow results from a chemical reaction in a structure called a scintillion, triggered by movement such as waves. “That chemical reaction produces light and it can be really spectacular,” Dr Matthews added.

Environmental concerns

Dr Gershwin noted the algal bloom followed a pulse of salp and warned of a bloom of jellyfish as the algae die off. “These organisms in abundance are usually signs of a severely disturbed ecosystem,” she said.

Observing the glow

Dr Lisa Gershwin suggested using a spray bottle to stimulate the glow if there are no waves, cautioning against throwing rocks due to safety risks.

