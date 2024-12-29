The city administration in Magdeburg, Germany, has reported receiving €615,227.91 ($641,313) in donations for the victims and families affected by the tragic Christmas market attack. The funds, contributed by over 5,600 donors, aim to provide support to those impacted by the incident.

Magdeburg Mayor Simone Borris said, “The willingness of the population to donate is impressive and another sign of the great solidarity, the broad support and the sense of community that we are currently feeling in many places in Magdeburg.”

The mayor also extended her sympathies to those who suffered as a result of the attack. “My thoughts are also with the five fatalities, the bereaved and the many injured, as well as the countless relief and emergency services,” she said.

Borris added, “All donations prove that our city is sticking together. This gives us strength and confidence for the future.”

What happened during the Christmas market attack?

The event took place on 20 December at around 7:00 pm local time, when a black BMW ploughed through the bustling Christmas market in Magdeburg, the capital of Saxony-Anhalt, located approximately 150 kilometres west of Berlin.

The car travelled over 400 metres through the market, leaving five people, including a 9-year-old child, killed, and as many as 235 others injured.

The aftermath

The suspect, a 50-year-old doctor originally from Saudi Arabia, was arrested shortly after the incident. Identified as Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, he had moved to Germany in 2006 and applied for asylum 10 years later.

Armed police detained al-Abdulmohsen after a confrontation near the damaged BMW. Officers repeatedly ordered him to lie on the ground during the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies)