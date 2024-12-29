Russia is not satisfied with the proposals reportedly made by US President-elect Donald Trump's team to postpone Ukraine's NATO membership and the deployment of peacekeepers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an interview with the Russian News Agency TASS on Sunday (December 29).

Citing leaks and Trump’s interview with Time magazine on 12 December, Lavrov said, “He is talking about ‘freezing’ hostilities along the line of engagement and transferring further responsibility for confronting Russia to the Europeans. We are certainly not satisfied with the proposals made by representatives of the president-elect's team to postpone Ukraine's membership in NATO for 20 years and to deploy a peacekeeping contingent of ‘UK and European forces’ in Ukraine," the Russian top diplomat said.

"Until January 20 - the date of inauguration - Donald Trump has the status of 'president-elect,' and all policy on all fronts is determined by the incumbent president and his administration. And so far, only the latter is authorised to engage with Russia on behalf of the United States," he added.

"From time to time, as we are regularly informed, this happens, but there is no talk of negotiations on Ukraine in such contacts," the Russian foreign minister said.

Reports suggest that Trump discussed these proposals during a 7 December meeting in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Putin 'ready' to talk with Trump anytime

Trump during his campaign had claimed he would bring the war to an end "within 24 hours" of taking office, although he did not provide specific details on how he would do it.

When asked about Trump’s comments on a potential peace agreement during his annual year-end press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would welcome talks with the incoming leader. “I don’t know when I will see him. He isn’t saying anything about it. I haven’t spoken to him in more than four years. I am ready, of course. Any time,” Putin said.

(With inputs from agencies)