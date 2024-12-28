The United States is set to announce $1.25 billion in military aid for Ukraine, according to a report by The Associated Press (AP).

What will the aid package include?

This aid package will include a large quantity of munitions, along with those for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and the HAWK air defence system. Stinger missiles, along with 155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds, are also part of the aid.

The announcement will mark the Biden administration’s 22nd aid package under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Officials are expected to make the announcement on Monday, according to AP.

Earlier this month, President Biden announced a separate $988 million aid package for Ukraine, aimed at ensuring the country has "the tools it needs to prevail in its fight against Russian aggression."

During a recent speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the administration’s stance on supporting Ukraine.

"This administration has made its choice. And so has a bipartisan coalition in Congress. The next administration must make its own choice," Austin said.

"But, from this library, from this podium, I am confident that President Reagan would have stood on the side of Ukraine, American security and human freedom," he added.

Why does this package matter?

This new package comes amidst Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine’s power infrastructure and ahead of the incoming Trump administration.

During his campaign, President-elect Donald Trump, along with Vice President-elect JD Vance, heavily criticised the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Trump during his campaign had claimed he would bring the war to an end "within 24 hours" of taking office, although he did not provide specific details on how he would do it.

While Vice President-elect JD Vance had earlier said that Ukraine should cede the territory seized by Russia and establish a demilitarised zone. This proposal was rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

