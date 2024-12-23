Berlin, Germany

Advertisment

Saudi Arabia had earlier asked for the extradition of the Saudi suspect who drove into a crowded Christmas market in Magdeburg, killing five people and injuring over 200, news agency AFP reported on Monday (December 23) citing a source close to the government.

"There was (an extradition) request," the source told AFP. Although they did not specify the reason for the request.

As per the AFP report, Saudi Arabia also warned German authorities that the suspect, who was charged with multiple counts of murder by a German court, "could be dangerous".

Advertisment

Also read: After threatening to take back Panama Canal, Trump now wants to buy Greenland

This information has sparked backlash among the population with many blaming the German authorities for failing to act on the information provided.

The 50-year-old psychiatrist, known for making death threats online and having a history of legal issues, was also involved in helping Saudi women escape from their home country, AFP reported.

Advertisment

Abdulmohsen moved to Germany in 2006 and, according to German media and a Saudi activist, was granted refugee status a decade later in 2016.

Germany's Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, said on Sunday that investigators will probe how authorities responded to previous warnings about the suspect.

Also read: Subway horror in New York: Sleeping woman set on fire by stranger, police nab suspect

Speaking to the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, Faeser said, “Germany's Federal Criminal Police (BKA) is supporting the investigations by the authorities in Saxony-Anhalt.”

She further added, “The investigating authorities will clear up all the background. They are also investigating exactly what information has already been provided in the past and how it was followed up.”

On Saturday, Germany’s Office for Migration and Refugees disclosed it had received a tip-off about the suspect via social media last year. This information was reportedly forwarded to investigative authorities at the time. The migration office clarified, “This, just like any of the many other indications, was taken seriously.”

(With inputs from agencies)