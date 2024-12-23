Washington, United States

US President-elect Donald Trump has once again sparked controversy by suggesting that the United States should buy and take control of Greenland, calling it an "absolute necessity" for national security.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "For purposes of national security and freedom throughout the world, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity." Greenland, while geographically part of North America, is an autonomous territory under the Kingdom of Denmark.

Responding to Trump's comments Greenland’s prime minister, Múte Egede said, “Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.”

This is not the first time Trump has shown interest in buying Greenland. During his first term as president, he suggested the idea of purchasing the island and even cancelled a state visit to Denmark after Danish officials dismissed the proposal.

At the time, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, “Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously,” during a visit to the island in 2019.

The United States already maintains a presence in Greenland through the Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base) on the island’s northwest coast. The US has considered acquiring Greenland on multiple occasions since 1867.

Trump’s recent comments about Greenland come after another controversial demand, where he called on Panamanian authorities to lower transit fees for US ships using the Panama Canal or return control of the canal to the United States.

In response to Trump’s comments, Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino posted on social media platform X, “I want to express precisely that every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent area belong to Panama, and will continue to.”

Mulino added, “The sovereignty and independence of our country are not negotiable. Every Panamanian, here or anywhere in the world, carries it in their heart, and it is part of our history of struggle and irreversible conquest.”

(With inputs from agencies)