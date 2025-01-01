Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir’s job could be on the line as the side fights for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. According to media reports, Gambhir will be closely monitored during the coming weeks as India fights on multiple fronts in the Champions Trophy and the WTC. If performances don’t improve he could lose his job according to a close source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Gambhir’s job on the line?

"There is a Test match to be played and then there is Champions Trophy. If the performance doesn't improve, even Gautam Gambhir's position wouldn't be safe," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

India have faced a turbulent last few months, especially after Gambhir took over as the head coach in July 2024. During his tenure, India lost an ODI series in Sri Lanka, lost a home Test series for the first time in 12 years while they are now standing on the brink of elimination in the WTC final race.

According to the source, the Sydney Test and then the Champions Trophy performance will have a key role to play if the 43-year-old is to stay in charge of the side beyond the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

If things don’t go right, the former Delhi batter may not be in charge of the Indian side during the England tour which starts in June.

Litmus test in Sydney?

If India are to stay in the hunt for a place in the WTC final, they will have to beat Australia in the Sydney Test which starts on Friday (Jan 3). The Indian team will need a helping hand from Sri Lanka if they are to reach the WTC final. The first Test match of the calendar year won’t be an easy affair for Gambhir and Co with top batters struggling to score runs including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.