India’s Jasprit Bumrah has cemented his place at the top of the ICC Test bowler’s rankings after a dazzling show in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. In the latest rankings released on Wednesday (Jan 1), Bumrah is at the top of the charts with ranking points of 907. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have taken a massive hit and dropped to the 40th and 24th spots respectively.

Bumrah leads the way in rankings

Having enjoyed a superb last couple of months, Bumrah has made the most of the BGT, leading the way with 30 wickets with still a match to go in Sydney. He was named Player of the Match in the Perth contest as Australia were beaten by a record margin of 295 runs. He played a key role in the match by scalping eight wickets.

Excluding the second innings in the Adelaide Test, Bumrah has minimum bagged three wickets in each Australian innings. His numbers are more impressive when we compare him to captain Rohit Sharma, who has scored just 31 runs in the series. On three occasions, Bumrah has bagged a five-for, highlighting his importance in the side.

The next successful Indian bowler on the list is Mohammed Siraj with 16 wickets, while Akash Deep is third with five wickets.

Virat, Rohit take massive hit

Having scored only 31 runs in the Test series, Rohit was certain to take a hit in ranking as his form has become a major concern for the Indian team management. Rohit has been facing huge criticism after having scored in double figures only once in five innings. So far he has mustered scores of 3, 6, 10, 3 and 9, making him a weak link in the Indian side.

Virat, on the other hand, has also suffered a dip in form despite having scored a hundred in Perth in the opening contest. Excluding that innings, he has been far from his best with just 67 runs in the remaining innings.