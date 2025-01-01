After a record-breaking crowd turned up at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) between India and Australia during the Boxing Day Test, Ravi Shastri has suggested launching a new Test format. Writing in his latest column, Shastri suggested the red-ball format should have a two-tier system with a relegation and promotion format. Currently, all teams compete under the same format for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final which takes place once in two years.

Shastri suggests new format

"To break crowd records that have stood for nearly a century... is testimony to the fact that when the best teams play, the toughest and best format of the game is still alive and thriving," he wrote in a column for The Australian newspaper.

"It was also a sound reminder to the ICC (International Cricket Council) that the best should play the best for Test cricket to survive.

"I will say that there's too much of a clutter otherwise.

"This match further emphasises why we need a two-tier system with the top 6-8 teams and then include promotion and demotion. You will not get these kinds of crowds if you don't have two proper teams playing."

More to Follow…