Diljit Dosanjh landed in legal trouble after wrapping up his Dil-Luminati India tour on December 31 in Ludhiana, in the northern state of Punjab. A complaint has been filed against the Punjabi singer-actor for allegedly singing songs at the show that promoted alcohol consumption.



According to a report in news agency ANI, the complaint has been filed by Punditrao Dharenavar, an assistant professor from Chandigarh.



Dharenavar has claimed that Diljit perfromed songs that talked about alchoholism at the concert with only minor alterations to the lyrics.

Filing the complaint, Panditrao Dharenavar expressed concerns and questioned the impact of such songs, particularly on young audiences.



Previously, a notice was issued to the singer where he was asked to avoid performing songs which promote alchohol. Diljit was asked to avoid Patiala Pegg, 5 Tara Theke and Case (Jeed Vicho Feem Labbiya).

Earlier warnings to Diljit

This is not the first time that Diljit’s alleged pro-alcohol songs have created an issue for him. The singer has been touring with his Dil-Luminati tour in India since November 2024 and travelling to various cities. He had first received a notice from the Telangana government, which asked him not to sing songs at the event that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence during his Hyderabad show.

Later, no alcohol was served at Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune concert. Following this, no alcohol or meat was served at the singer’s Indore show due to objections raised by Bajrang Dal.



Dring his Ahmedabad show, Diljit hit back at the government and argued that he would stop singing songs about alcohol once the government issues a nationwide ban on it. “Jitni bhi states hai humare yaha, agar woh saari apne aap ko dry state ghoshith kardeti hai, agle hi din Diljit Dosanjh apni life mein kabhi sharab pe gaana nahi gayega. Main pran karta hoon. Hosakta yeh? Bohut bada revenue hai yeh. Corona mein sab bandh hogaya tha, theke bandh nahi hue the. Kya baatein kar rahe ho aap? Aap youth ko fuddu nahi bana sakte,(Let all states in India ban alcohol and I promise that I will stop singing about it Is it possible? Lot of revenue is generated out of selling alcohol. Everything had shut down during Corona but not Liquor shops. The Youth cannot be fooled," he said.

