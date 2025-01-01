Sweden began its controversial wolf hunt on Thursday (Jan 2), aiming to reduce the population of the endangered predator by nearly half.

Advertisment

The government has approved the culling of five wolf families, totalling 30 wolves, despite concerns raised by conservation groups and legal challenges under European Union law as reported by the Guardian.

The European Commission is considering changes to its habitats directive as wolf populations rise in parts of Europe, threatening livestock. The Berne Convention recently voted to downgrade wolves to "protected" status, effective 7 March 2025, making it easier to allow culling.

Declining population amid hunting pressure

Advertisment

Sweden’s wolf population, already under pressure, saw a nearly 20 per cent decline during 2022-23. Current estimates place the number at 375 individuals. The government has set a new minimum population level of 170 wolves to achieve what it describes as "favourable conservation status," a significant reduction from the previous threshold of 300.

Also Read | Year of the Snake: History, significance and date of Chinese New Year 2025

However, critics argue that the decision puts the species at greater risk. Wolves were once nearly extinct in Sweden, with no breeding population between 1966 and 1983. The species remains listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Conservationists warn that this policy could undo decades of efforts to restore the species.

Advertisment

Also Read | Truck carrying 20,000 litres of stout beer stolen in UK heist

Farmers cite livestock threats

Farmers have advocated for reduced wolf populations, citing frequent attacks on livestock, particularly sheep. They argue that larger wolf populations disrupt rural livelihoods, making tighter controls necessary.

Environmentalists urge preventive measures

Environmental groups have opposed the hunt, emphasising alternative solutions like electric fencing to prevent livestock predation. They argue that culling undermines biodiversity and the critical role wolves play in maintaining ecological balance.

(With inputs from agencies)