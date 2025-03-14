Mark Carney has officially taken office as Canada’s prime minister after being sworn in during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (March 14) said that Russian President Volodymyr Putin will not end this war on his own, urging US President Donald Trump to use the "strength of America" to make it happen.

Almost an hour after US President Donald Trump shared a post saying he "urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to spare lives", the White House clarified that US envoy Steve Witkoff spoke with Putin and not Trump.

'Will get straight to work': Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister

'Ending war would leave Putin with nothing': Zelensky urges US to use 'strength of America' to convince Russia



US envoy Witkoff spoke to Putin, not Trump, White House clarifies after US president's post triggers confusion

‘Horrible, bloody war can finally end’: Trump pleads with Putin to spare Ukrainian lives

US President Donald Trump on Friday (March 14) said that the US had productive discussions with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

'Manipulation, psychological warfare': Netanyahu slams Hamas for rejecting 'Witkoff proposal'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office blasted the Palestinian militant group Hamas for rejecting what they call the 'Witkoff proposal'.

US government shutdown looms: What it is, who it affects, and how it could impact millions

For the second time in under four months, the US government is on the brink of a shutdown as discussions between Republicans and Democrats continue in Congress.

World leaders to foreign embassies: How the world celebrated India's 'festival of colours', Holi

As the festival of colours 'Holi' unfolded across India on Friday (March 14), global leaders and foreign embassies also pitched in to celebrate the vibrant festival.

'Can't confirm this at all': Russia shrugs off claims about sidelining Trump’s Ukraine envoy from ceasefire talks

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has dismissed claims that Russia requested the exclusion of US presidential special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, from diplomatic talks due to his pro-Ukrainian stance.

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals squads celebrate Holi ahead of upcoming season