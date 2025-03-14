As the festival of colours 'Holi' unfolded across India on Friday (March 14), global leaders and foreign embassies pitched in to celebrate the vibrant festival.

With an universal appeal of the festival, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was seen celebrating with colours amongst a large ISKCON gathering, an Auckland video showed.

The prime minister is also scheduled to make an official visit to India on March 16, in a move to strengthen bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his Holi wishes on X, "I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen."

Israeli embassy also shared a post, extending heartfelt Holi wishes, saying that the Israeli Consul General Kobbi Shoshani is celebrating Holi in "Indian" way.

Celebrating Holi in “Indian”…not Bollywood way. बुरा न मानो... होली है

Also Happy Purin🇮🇳🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/nIjHxJenYB — Kobbi Shoshani 🇮🇱 (@KobbiShoshani) March 13, 2025

Also, former Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon stressed that he miss playing Holi in India, wishing everyone Happy Holi.

"There are many things that we miss about India. Playing Holi is undoubtedly high on our list. Happy Holi to all our Indian friends," he posted on X.

The Russian envoy to India also conveyed Holi wishes, emphasising the deep cultural appreciation between the two nations.

Meanwhile, in China, thousands of people joined the Holi celebrations.

The policemen also participated with great enthusiasm as they were smeared in colours.

Thousands of people playing Holi in China and even policemen not spared pic.twitter.com/RAlLq5cm8K — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) March 13, 2025

Philip Green, Australia's High Commissioner to India and Ambassador to Bhutan shared a post on X, wishing all his Indian friends a colourful and happy Holi.

Notably, the BSF personnel stationed at the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, India, also celebrated Holi with "gulal".

Despite being away from home, they showed unity and high enthusiasm for the festival.

(With inputs from agencies)