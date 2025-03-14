A viral AI-generated video has surfaced online, depicting global figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and cricketer Virat Kohli taking part in Holi celebrations. The video, widely shared on Instagram’s Threads, has garnered over 11,000 reshares.

The video showcases world leaders and public figures engaging in Holi traditions. A video features PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holding a plate of gulal (coloured powder) as they take part in the festival. Another segment shows Virat Kohli and Elon Musk playfully splashing gulal at each other.

PM Modi’s Holi Message

Ahead of Holi, which falls on 14 March this year, PM Modi extended greetings to the nation. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he emphasised the festival’s role in fostering unity and harmony. “I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen," he wrote.

आप सभी को होली की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। हर्ष और उल्लास से भरा यह पावन-पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई उमंग और ऊर्जा का संचार करने के साथ ही देशवासियों की एकता के रंग को और प्रगाढ़ करे, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2025

Trump and Musk in AI-Generated Holi Image

Alongside the viral video, another AI-generated image has been widely circulated, featuring Donald Trump and Elon Musk appearing to celebrate Holi together. The image, shared by an X account named TrumpUpdateHQ, includes a caption attributed to Trump: “Wishing a Happy Holi to all my Indian friends across the world. May your day be filled with colours, laughter, and joy!”

Wishing a Happy Holi to all my Indian friends across the world.



May your day be filled with colors, laughter, and joy! pic.twitter.com/lTz7x1iK6u — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 Update (@TrumpUpdateHQ) March 14, 2025

The rise of AI-generated content has sparked discussions on digital creativity, with such videos and images gaining traction across social media platforms.